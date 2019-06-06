Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 9,949 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 4,488 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 8,287 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 7,026 cfs
Snake River at Milner 1,730 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 820 cfs
Jackson Lake is 87% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 74% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 100% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 90% of capacity.
As of June 6.
