Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,949 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 4,488 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 8,287 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 7,026 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,730 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 820 cfs

Jackson Lake is 87% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 74% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 100% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 90% of capacity.

As of June 6.

