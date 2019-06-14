{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,398 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 6,398 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,041 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 7,771 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 638 cfs

Jackson Lake is 94% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 87% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 99% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 94% of capacity.

As of June 14.

