{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,140 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,071 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,520 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 9,823 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 77 cfs

Jackson Lake is 87% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 80% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 35% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 64% of capacity.

As of Aug. 21.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments