Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,387 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 8,427 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,078 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,468 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,580 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 412 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 97% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 96% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 97% of capacity.

As of June 22.

