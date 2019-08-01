{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,910 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,403 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 2,475 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,499 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,490 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 118 cfs

Jackson Lake is 94% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 89% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 54% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 76% of capacity.

As of August 1.

