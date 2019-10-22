{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 2,655 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,157 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 1,080 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 1,086 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 81 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 71% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 21% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 50% of capacity.

As of Oct. 22.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments