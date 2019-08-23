{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,122 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,728 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,915 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 9,127 cfs

Snake River at Milner 749 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 73 cfs

Jackson Lake is 86% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 79% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 34% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 62% of capacity.

As of Aug. 23.

