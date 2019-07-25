{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 11,529 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,304 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,925 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,564 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 165 cfs

Jackson Lake is 96% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 93% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 61% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 81% of capacity.

Updated July 25.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments