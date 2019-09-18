{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 5,964 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,571 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 6,777 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 5,965 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 71 cfs

Jackson Lake is 74% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 66% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 19% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 50% of capacity.

As of Sept. 18.

