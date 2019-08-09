{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,112 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,798 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,381 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,550 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 98 cfs

Jackson Lake is 92% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 87% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 47% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 72% of capacity.

As of Aug. 9.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments