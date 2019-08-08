{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,091 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,120 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,333 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,500 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 93 cfs

Jackson Lake is 92% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 87% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 48% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 72% of capacity.

As of Aug. 8.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments