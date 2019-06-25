{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,316 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 5,684 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,448 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,425 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,540 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 310 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 98% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 94% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.

As of June 25.

