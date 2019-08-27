{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,125 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,864 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,484 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,464 cfs

Snake River at Milner 455 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 71 cfs

Jackson Lake is 84% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 75% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 29% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 59% of capacity.

As of Aug. 28.

