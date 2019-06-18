{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 14,083 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 8,079 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,396 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,163 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 589 cfs

Jackson Lake is 97% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 94% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 97% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.

As of June 19.

