Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 14,083 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 8,079 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 11,396 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 8,163 cfs
Snake River at Milner 0 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 589 cfs
Jackson Lake is 97% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 94% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 97% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.
As of June 19.
