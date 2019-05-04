{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 13,964 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 13,474 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 14,051 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,607 cfs

Snake River at Milner 6,570 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 370 cfs

Jackson Lake is 77% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 52% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 96% full.

As of May 3.

