Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,379 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 7,049 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 9,484 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 7,568 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 551 cfs

Jackson Lake is 93% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 86% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 98% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 94% of capacity.

As of June 13.

