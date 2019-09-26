{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 4,926 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,256 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 6,666 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 5,169 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 0 cfs

Jackson Lake is 69% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 68% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Sept. 26.

