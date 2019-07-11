{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 12,987 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,583 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 14,547 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,599 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,620 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 247 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 99% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 75% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 89% of capacity.

As of July 11.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments