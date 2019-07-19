{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,278 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,956 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 13,036 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,525 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 185 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 96% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 67% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 85% of capacity.

As of July 19.

