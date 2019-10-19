{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 3,126 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,866 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 1,997 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 1,678 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 76 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 71% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 19% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.

As of Oct. 19.

