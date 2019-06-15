{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 13,083 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 5,743 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,520 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,299 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 648 cfs

Jackson Lake is 95% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 88% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 98% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 94% of capacity.

As of June 15.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments