Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,934 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,555 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 8,843 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 7,459 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 814 cfs

Jackson Lake is 90% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 78% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 99% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 91% of capacity.

As of June 8.

