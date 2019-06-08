Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 9,934 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 3,555 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 8,843 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 7,459 cfs
Snake River at Milner 0 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 814 cfs
Jackson Lake is 90% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 78% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 99% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 91% of capacity.
As of June 8.
