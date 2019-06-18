{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 14,082 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 7,962 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,384 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,391 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 564 cfs

Jackson Lake is 96% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 93% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 97% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.

As of June 18.

