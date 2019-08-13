{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,268 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,852 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,993 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,018 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 93 cfs

Jackson Lake is 90% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 85% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 43% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 69% of capacity.

As of Aug. 13.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments