Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 15,163 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 4,437 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 16,123 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 13,100 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 271 cfs

Jackson Lake is 100% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 100% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 82% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 92% of capacity.

As of July 5.

