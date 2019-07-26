{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 11,511 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,965 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,933 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,556 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 152 cfs

Jackson Lake is 96% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 92% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 60% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 80% of capacity.

Updated July 26.

