Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 11,511 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 1,965 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 12,933 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 10,556 cfs
Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 152 cfs
Jackson Lake is 96% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 92% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 60% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 80% of capacity.
Updated July 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.