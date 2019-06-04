{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 9,929 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 6,660 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,831 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 11,734 cfs

Snake River at Milner 6,610 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 718 cfs

Jackson Lake is 8% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 71% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 100% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 88% of capacity.

As of June 4.

