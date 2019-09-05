{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,025 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,172 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 9,996 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,198 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 63 cfs

Jackson Lake is 80% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 24% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 54% of capacity.

As of Sept. 5.

