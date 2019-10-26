{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 2,359 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,146 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 365 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 587 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1000 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 76 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 72% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 23% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 51% of capacity.

Updated as of Oct. 26.

