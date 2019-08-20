{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,149 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,126 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,578 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 9,840 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 79 cfs

Jackson Lake is 87% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 81% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 36% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 64% of capacity.

As of Aug. 20.

