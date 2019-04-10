Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 7,705 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 7,728 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 5,695 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 5,395 cfs
Snake River at Milner 2,630 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 1195 cfs
Jackson Lake is 78 percent full.
Palisades Reservoir is 73 percent full.
American Falls Reservoir is 92 percent full.
Upper Snake River system is at 83 percent capacity.
As of April 10
