Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 7,705 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 7,728 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 5,695 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 5,395 cfs

Snake River at Milner 2,630 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 1195 cfs

Jackson Lake is 78 percent full.

Palisades Reservoir is 73 percent full.

American Falls Reservoir is 92 percent full.

Upper Snake River system is at 83 percent capacity.

As of April 10

