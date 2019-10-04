{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 4,236 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,775 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 4,894 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 4,323 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 82 cfs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jackson Lake is 67% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Oct. 4.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments