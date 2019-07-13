{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,838 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,425 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 13,203 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,722 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,840 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 273 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 98% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 73% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 88% of capacity.

As of July 13.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments