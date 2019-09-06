{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 9,961 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,136 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,011 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,189 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 62 cfs

Jackson Lake is 80% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 69% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 23% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 53% of capacity.

As of Sept. 6.

