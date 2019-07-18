{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,376 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,305 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,884 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,436 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 199 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 96% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 68% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 85% of capacity.

As of July 18.

