Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 18,657 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 18,730 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 21,956 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 20,832 cfs

Snake River at Milner 15,800 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 897 cfs

Jackson Lake is 77 percent full.

Palisades Reservoir is 58 percent full.

American Falls Reservoir is 95 percent full.

Upper Snake River system is at 79 percent capacity.

As of April 27

