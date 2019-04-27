Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 18,657 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 18,730 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 21,956 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 20,832 cfs
Snake River at Milner 15,800 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 897 cfs
Jackson Lake is 77 percent full.
Palisades Reservoir is 58 percent full.
American Falls Reservoir is 95 percent full.
Upper Snake River system is at 79 percent capacity.
As of April 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.