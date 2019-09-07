{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,101 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,030 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,012 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,101 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 83 cfs

Jackson Lake is 79% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 69% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 22% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 53% of capacity.

As of Sept. 7.

