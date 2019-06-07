{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 9,900 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,833 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 7,873 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 6,879 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 814 cfs

Jackson Lake is 89% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 76% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 100% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 90% of capacity.

As of June 7.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments