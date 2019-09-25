{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise4,943 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot2,834 cfs

Snake River at American Falls6,705 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka5,227 cfs

Snake River at Milner0 cfs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Little Wood River near Carey71 cfs

Jackson Lake is 70% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 67% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Sept. 25.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments