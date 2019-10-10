{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 4,206 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,582 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 4,885 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 4,162 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Little Wood River near Carey 83 cfs

Jackson Lake is 67% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Oct. 10.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments