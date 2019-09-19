{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise5,781 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot2,590 cfs

Snake River at American Falls6,740 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka6,159 cfs

Snake River at Milner0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey74 cfs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jackson Lake is 73% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 66% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 19% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.

As of Sept. 19.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments