Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,101 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,346 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,042 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 8,196 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 63 cfs

Jackson Lake is 81% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 71% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 24% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 55% of capacity.

As of Sept. 4.

