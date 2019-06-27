{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,357 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,684 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,507 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,379 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,510 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 314 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 99% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 92% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.

As of June 27.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments