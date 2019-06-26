{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,288 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 4,801 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 15,538 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,384 cfs

Snake River at Milner 3,510 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 308 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 98% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 93% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 96% of capacity.

As of June 26.

