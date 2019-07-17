{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,011 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,024 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 12,890 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 10,368 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 216 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 97% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 69% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 86% of capacity.

As of July 17.

