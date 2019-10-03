{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 4,378 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 3,048 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 4,867 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 4,514 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Little Wood River near Carey 81 cfs

Jackson Lake is 67% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Oct. 3.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments