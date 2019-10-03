Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 4,378 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 3,048 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 4,867 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 4,514 cfs
Snake River at Milner 0 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 81 cfs
Jackson Lake is 67% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.
As of Oct. 3.
