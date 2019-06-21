{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 13,895 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 8,665 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 14,524 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 12,466 cfs

Snake River at Milner 2,840 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 508 cfs

Jackson Lake is 98% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 96% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 96% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 97% of capacity.

As of June 21.

