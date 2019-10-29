{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise2,447 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot3,408 cfs

Snake River at American Falls369 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka549 cfs

Snake River at Milner241 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey66 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 73% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 25% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 52% of capacity.

Updated as of Oct. 29.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments