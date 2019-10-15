{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 3,912 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,928 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 3,096 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 2,414 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 80 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 18% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 49% of capacity.

As of Oct. 15.

