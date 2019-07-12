{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 12,865 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,745 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 13,895 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 11,664 cfs

Snake River at Milner 2,930 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 270 cfs

Jackson Lake is 99% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 98% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 74% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 89% of capacity.

As of July 12.

